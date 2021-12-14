Extreme Stars are being used by scientists to test the limits of Albert Einstein’s Great Theory.

Although Einstein’s general theory of relativity is nearly a century old, a 16-year study of extreme stars has revealed that it is still the greatest description of gravity we have.

An international team of researchers used seven radio telescopes to study a pair of pulsars, looking for behavior not covered by Einstein’s crowning achievement. They included scientists from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

The new occurrences were hypothesized in the theory, also known as the geometric theory of gravity, published in 1915, while they uncovered relativistic effects that had never been observed previously.

“As extraordinarily effective as Einstein’s theory of general relativity has proven to be, we know that it is not the final word in gravitational theory,” said Robert Ferdman of the University of East Anglia’s School of Physics. “More than a century later, scientists all over the world are still looking for flaws in his theory.” The team decided to look for them using pulsars, which Ferdman, the lead author of a paper describing the research published in the journal Physical Review X, describes as a highly magnetized rotating compact star that emits beams of electromagnetic radiation from its magnetic poles.

“They are tremendously dense objects that emit radio beams that sweep the sky like a lighthouse,” Ferdman continued. “They weigh more than our sun but are only about 15 miles across, so they are incredibly dense objects that produce radio beams that sweep the sky like a lighthouse.”

The researchers chose to observe a double-pulsar that was discovered by team members in 2003 and provides “the most precise laboratory we currently have to test Einstein’s theory,” according to Ferdman. The double pulsar observed by the team consists of two pulsars orbiting each other in just 147 minutes at a speed of 620,000 miles per hour.

One pulsar rotates at a rate of 44 times per second, while its younger companion rotates at a rate of 2.8 seconds. The near-perfect gravity laboratory is provided by the pulsars’ velocity around each other and their very high gravitational fields.

According to general relativity, an object's mass warps the very fabric of spacetime, with the larger the mass, the more intense the curvature.