Extreme pressures and an overwhelming volume of calls are plaguing the ambulance service.

In the midst of “severe pressures” and a “overwhelming” volume of calls, an ambulance service has declared a critical incident.

South Central Ambulance Service urged people to use caution when deciding whether or not to call, reminding them that they should only be contacted in the case of life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

The declaration of a major incident comes just days after hospitals in England were told to “remove” ambulance lines outside their facilities after two deaths were attributed to delays in handover.

The letter, which instructed trusts to terminate any handover delays and avoid utilizing ambulances as emergency department “cubicles,” emphasized the “risk to patient safety.”

The South Central Ambulance Service serves the counties of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, and Oxfordshire, as well as Sussex and Surrey.

“South Central Ambulance Service has declared a Critical Incident owing to significant workloads across our services,” the service tweeted on Saturday evening. Our volunteers and employees are working tirelessly to answer calls, but the number is overwhelming.

“Please, please help us by making judicious use of our services; we’re here for life-threatening illnesses and injuries.” Thank you very much for supporting #HelpUsHelpYou.” Ambulance leaders characterized the “highest level of emergency activity in history” earlier this week, and reports from throughout the country paint a gloomy image of ambulances queuing for hours outside congested hospitals.

“The ambulance sector is seeing some of the highest levels of emergency activity in its history,” said Martin Flaherty, managing director of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives. “Unfortunately, this is leading to delays in the sector’s capacity to respond to some patients.”

A critical incident, according to the NHS, is any localized incident in which the level of disruption causes an organization to lose its ability to deliver critical services temporarily or permanently, patients may have been harmed, or the environment is unsafe, necessitating special measures and assistance from other agencies to restore normal operating functions.