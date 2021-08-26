Extraction operations are being carried out by the CIA and the US military to get trapped Americans to Kabul Airport.

As the White House races to remove all U.S. citizens and Afghans who supported U.S. forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, the US military and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are conducting secret extraction operations in Afghanistan to get trapped Americans into Kabul airport. The Taliban has stated that this deadline would not be extended.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the CIA has initiated secret operations within and outside of the city during the last few days, according to US officials and other authorities. Military helicopters from the United States have been dispatched to assist with the rescue and evacuation of stranded Americans, with the CIA alleged to be in charge of operations.

Due to the continued fear of retaliation from the Taliban, who now rule most major cities across Afghanistan, including the capital of Kabul, operations to rescue trapped Americans and Afghans who have assisted US forces during their stay in the country are deemed perilous.

Nato troops are known to have carried out similar operations in the past.

The Pentagon said it is continuing to work with the Taliban to ensure that U.S. citizens are secure when they enter the airport. The exact number of Americans stranded outside Kabul is unknown. Thousands of Afghans, including interpreters and others who served with the US military, have been trapped as a result of the poorly planned evacuation.

On Monday, Biden reportedly dispatched CIA Director William Burns to discuss terms with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to a US person familiar with the situation. Since Kabul was seized earlier this month, the meeting between Baradar and Burns represents the highest level of engagement between officials from both sides.

The Taliban’s spokesman said he didn’t know if Burns and Baradar had met, and earlier Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the insurgent group had refused an extension to the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline.

As of Tuesday evening, 70,700 people have been reported to have been evacuated from Afghanistan. However, the exact number of stranded passengers who have yet to board a plane in Kabul is unknown to the general public. According to the New York Times, several US officials believe that thousands of Americans remain in various parts of Afghanistan and need to be evacuated, while tens of thousands of Afghans who are eligible for special visas have yet to have their visas approved.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the White House. Brief News from Washington Newsday.