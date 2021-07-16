Extra time to nominate an unsung hero in your community

To ensure that all of our community champions receive the attention they deserve, the deadline for nominations for the Echo Awards 2021 has been extended to. All the Liverpool Echo needs now is for you to get involved and tell us who deserves to be recognized.

Nominate your local hero online in just a few minutes and let them know how much they are appreciated.

There is no doubt that, following a particularly trying year that put all of us under strain, the unique event is more significant than ever.

Not only will the event honor 11 deserving individuals, organizations, or teams with new renowned titles, but it will also bring our community together in person for the first time in far too long.

On Friday, September 17, we shall all be able to dress up, leave our homes, and join in the celebration. The spectacular ceremony is precisely what we need, with cocktails pouring and anticipation resonating throughout the Rum Warehouse.

SP Energy Networks is this year’s headline sponsor, with The Forshaw Group as an associate sponsor. The Forshaw Group won Business of the Year (over 50 workers) at the Echo Regional Business Awards in 2021.

Visit the official website for additional details on the event.

The Echo Awards 2021 will honor Merseyside’s “Pride of Merseyside.”

These are the people that choose to put others before themselves. Regardless of the circumstances, they consistently prioritize those in need and respond in a very inspirational manner.

Perhaps you know someone who is dedicated to raising funds for those in need, or a team that has a beneficial impact on the community.

A community group committed to the arts or sports may have inspired you to develop a new skill, or a young person’s triumph against all odds may have impressed the community.

With so many selfless deeds taking place every day, the Echo Awards 2021 are looking forward to showcasing some of the outstanding work that helps our community and deserves to be recognized.

So, before the deadline on, nominate your hero for any of the honors listed below.

As Maria, the summary comes to a close.