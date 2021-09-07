Extra money for the NHS in England to remove the Covid backlog “must be followed up on,” according to the report.

Health officials have asked the UK government to go further with more financing for the NHS in England to help it recover from the coronavirus backlog, despite billions of pounds in fresh funding being characterized as a positive starting step.

Officials warned on Monday that by the end of the year, the number of people waiting for basic treatments like hip replacements and cataract surgery in England might exceed 13 million.

The announcement came as the Government announced that the NHS in England will get an extra £5.4 billion over the next six months to continue the coronavirus response and address the backlog generated by the pandemic.

Ministers are asked to “follow up in its budget review with the additional £10 billion a year the NHS would need over the next three years to avert patient service cuts,” according to the report.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced the increased cash, saying that £1 billion of it would go toward clearing the waiting lists that patients have encountered as a result of Covid-19, while £2.8 billion would go toward things like better infection control to keep the virus at bay.

A additional £478 million would be spent on releasing patients from hospitals to make room for new patients.

“The NHS was there for us during the epidemic – but treating Covid patients has created tremendous backlogs,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated.

“This money will go straight to the front lines, allowing more people to receive the therapies they need but aren’t getting fast enough.

“We will continue to ensure that our NHS has the resources it requires to clear Covid backlogs and assist the health system recover from the worst pandemic in a century.”

“We know waiting lists will get worse before they get better as more people come forward for help,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said. “But I want to reassure you that the NHS is open, and we are doing everything we can to support the NHS in delivering routine operations and treatment to patients across the country.”

Health officials applauded the spending, but cautioned that the government must do more.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, and NHS Providers issued a joint statement. “The summary has come to an end.”