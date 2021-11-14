Extra cops on the streets after a cab explosion sparks a terror investigation.

Following the cab explosion that killed one person, police have made a statement.

After today’s blast at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said that the police has increased patrols on the streets of Merseyside.

At around 10.59 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Crown Street in response to reports of a car on fire, and it was later established that one man had died and another had been injured.

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided.

“Following the events of this morning, Sunday 14th November, at the Liverpool Women’s Hostel,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.