Extortionists Demand Ransom from Families Waiting to Learn the Fate of Loved Ones in Deadly Crash

Some families of the victims have reported being called by extortionists claiming to have kidnapped their relatives and demanding money for their return in the days following a catastrophic crash in Mexico that killed 55 Guatemalan migrants.

A truck carrying migrants attempting to reach America was traveling in the state of Chiapas in southern Mexico on Thursday afternoon when it overturned after losing control rounding a curve, colliding with a bridge, and forcing dozens of passengers to fall out of the back of the truck.

Following the crash, authorities have struggled to identify the fatalities and notify their relatives, prompting others to step in and fill the hole, with some families posting online calls for anyone with information to contact them.

A snapshot of a phone number from Mexico demanding $3,000 if they wanted to see their relative again was shared with the Associated Press, along with what appeared to be their relative’s face digitally superimposed on another person’s body.

Many of the families currently facing extortion threats may already be in severe debt as a result of their family members paying to be smuggled to the United States, a service that experts estimate costs an average of $10,000 and involves roughly 300 to 500 migrants leaving their homes each day.

Guatemalans who risk their lives to travel to the United States can become key economic contributors for their home country, with money sent home to their families amounting to $11 billion each year, or roughly 14% of Guatemala’s GDP.

“We’re afraid,” said the brother of one migrant, who sought anonymity out of fear despite residing in the United States. “It is reported that 40 people have been kidnapped. We’re not sure if my brother will be able to attend.” The Guatemalan government set up phone lines for low-income families, many of whom do not speak Spanish, but they say they have received no official information.

On Friday, Guatemala sent a high-level team to Mexico, including Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo. They met with injured people in Chiapas before traveling to Mexico City to meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

On Monday, Guatemala’s government declared three days of mourning for the deaths.

