Extinction Rebellion throws dung outside newspaper offices, leading to 23 arrests.

An Extinction Rebellion “free the press” demonstration in central London saw manure dumped outside the headquarters of the Daily Mail tabloid, prompting nearly two dozen arrests.

A number of protesters emptied manure from a truck outside a property in Young Street, Kensington, at around 6.40 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The group “climbed scaffolding on the outside of the building and hanged flags from it,” according to the police.

Extinction Rebellion, an environmental protest group, claimed to have paid a “surprise visit” to Northcliffe House, the headquarters of the newspaper’s proprietors, Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), and dumped seven tonnes of horse dung outside the main entrance.

Police said five people were arrested for violating Section 148 of the Highways Act, with four of them also suspected of inflicting criminal damage.

A 54-year-old man also attempted to pour manure from a truck onto the sidewalk outside a commercial premises in Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria, at around 8 a.m., according to the Met.

“Had he succeeded, it would have caused inconvenience to staff and members of the public,” the statement continued.

“He was prevented from dumping the manure due to proactive police intervention.”

The individual was detained on suspicion of hazardous driving and a violation of Section 148 of the Highways Act.

Members of Extinction Rebellion also went to the building that houses the Daily Telegraph newspaper, but were stopped before they could dump more dung, according to the group.

Later, the organization released a video of a small group of activists throwing paint on the News Corporation building near London Bridge before being apprehended by police.

The Metropolitan Police reported a “small number” remained in Westminster around 8 p.m., but the protests were over.

“Today’s demonstrations have come to an end,” the force added. A small number has remained in the Westminster area, and police have remained with them.

“A total of 23 people were arrested as a result of the proactive operation by police.”

The protest action comes as Extinction Rebellion launched a. (This is a short article)