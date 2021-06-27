Extinction Rebellion dumps dung outside newspaper offices, resulting in six arrests.

Six people have been arrested after excrement was deposited outside the headquarters of the Daily Mail newspaper during an Extinction Rebellion “free the press” rally in central London.

At before 6.40 a.m. on Sunday, a group of protesters emptied manure from a truck outside a residence in Young Street, Kensington, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The group “climbed scaffolding on the outside of the building and hanged flags from it,” according to the police.

Extinction Rebellion, an environmental protest group, claimed to have paid a “surprise visit” to Northcliffe House, the headquarters of the newspaper’s proprietors, Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), and dumped seven tonnes of horse dung outside the main entrance.

Police said five people were arrested for violating Section 148 of the Highways Act, with four of them also suspected of inflicting criminal damage.

A 54-year-old man tried to pour manure from a truck onto the sidewalk outside a commercial premises in Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria, at around 8 a.m., according to the Met.

“Had he succeeded, it would have caused inconvenience to staff and members of the public,” the statement continued.

“He was prevented from dumping the manure due to proactive police intervention.”

The individual was detained on suspicion of hazardous driving and a violation of Section 148 of the Highways Act.

According to authorities, all six people arrested are still being held in jail.

Extinction Rebellion has called for a “day of protest” against the “billionaire owners” of the UK’s print media, calling for an end to “media corruption that hides the truth from the public for profit.”

“For the British public, who have seen the criminal behavior of this Government and their ‘cronies’ throughout the pandemic, the conclusion must surely be clear: the arenas of power in this country are rotten, and corruption is the business model where the billionaire-owned press is concerned,” Gully Bujak said on behalf of the group.

“It’s time they cut the bullshit and quit acting like they’re doing the public a favor by greenwashing the climate catastrophe and feeding it. (This is a brief piece.)