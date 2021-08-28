Extinction Rebellion demonstrates how it intends to organize two weeks of protests.

Extinction Rebellion, an environmental action organization, has used 100 banners, 300 meters of fabric, and more than 20 litres of paint in two weeks of rallies across the capital.

The group is holding a fortnight of demonstrations to protest the world’s continued use of fossil fuels, which is causing climate change.

Extinction Rebellion employs extravagant costumes, decorations, art displays (called “art actions” by the group), banners, and flags when parading around different cities as part of their campaigns.

The UK arts factory co-ordinator, Bridget, a member of the organization, claimed that developing artwork for the demonstration begins weeks, if not months, in advance.

“To produce the banners and flags, we work 16-hour days with no breaks for nearly a month,” she told the PA news agency.

“We aim to obtain as many materials as possible. Our printer ink is the most environmentally friendly ink available on the market. We conduct extensive research. We receive T-shirts and donations from merch firms with excess inventory and organizations.

“Everything is repurposed to the extent possible. We bought 20 litres of paint and freecycled the rest, and we had roughly 300 meters of banner cloth.

“It relies on the art activity. It took three weeks to build the rebel trail, which was an HS2 action.”

Art coordinators across the country construct the more complex costumes, such as the red rebels.

They construct a costume that is simple for others to produce and then send out a design pack to other members of the organization around the country in order to create a “united” look.

Hundreds of fashion students from universities and colleges across London assist in the creation of the most elaborate creations.

“We make banners, flags, and T-shirts in the art factories,” Bridget explained. I also do workshops.

“We’ve decentralised throughout the UK, across nations, and even across the globe. We can provide you tips on how to make anything. We then provide a hand to other movements, such as Black Lives Matter, by teaching them how to produce banners and flags.

"It has a community feel about it. That's what it's all about."