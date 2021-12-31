‘Extensive searches’ are underway for a missing youngster who was last seen at a McDonald’s.

Kenzie Smith was last seen at 1.30 p.m. on Friday, December 24, and was reported missing.

He was last seen at McDonalds, Church Street, St Helens, at 7.15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29.

The 16-year-old was last spotted wearing blue jeans, a white Armani t-shirt, a black Pyrenex bomber jacket with fur-lined hood, a black baseball cap, a Valentino over-the-shoulder bag, and dark Nike trainers when he was last seen.

Police are conducting exhaustive searches to locate him.

Kenzie is a thin white woman with dark brown shoulder-length straight hair, a light complexion, and brown eyes who is 5ft 9in tall. He was clean-shaven and spoke with a North West accent when last spotted.

He’s been spotted in the St Helens area.

If you see him, please report him to the police using this online form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.

You can also contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with information.