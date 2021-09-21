Expulsion of Haitian migrants from a Texas border town is being assisted by the Defense Department.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said he was “horrified” by photographs allegedly showing US Border Patrol agents gathering up migrants on horseback on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, more than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed from an encampment in Del Rio, with Mayorkas predicting a “significant change” in the number of migrants in the coming week as the removal process proceeds.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is leading the probe and has stated that it will deploy full-time personnel to Del Rio to monitor the issue. The border hamlet has seen a surge of migrants fleeing their country, which has been plagued by corruption and earthquakes.

Mayorkas stated, “I by no means discount the, the humane challenge that it presents, but I want to be clear that we do have a plan to address it.”

The latest surge in border migration has spurred Republicans to continue their assaults on Democrats, accusing them of failing to confront a border crisis. Mayorkas, though, refused to call the situation a “crisis” on CNN, instead describing it as a “heartbreaking scenario” and a “tremendous task.”

“Any harassment or abuse of a migrant is reprehensible,” Mayorkas told CNN, adding that “the photographs that I’ve seen concerned me tremendously.” However, he refused to say whether they constituted mistreatment or abuse, instead deferring to a planned probe.

“That goes against all of the ideals we try to establish in our people,” Mayorkas said, adding that after the inquiry is completed, the department will deal with the problem “with full force.”

600 Homeland Security personnel, including members of the Coast Guard, have been transported to Del Rio, according to Mayorkas. He claims he has sought the Defense Department for assistance in what might be one of the most rapid and large-scale expulsions of migrants and refugees from the US in decades.

Mayorkas advised Haitians not to come to the United States on Monday, stressing that while a temporary extension of deportation protections for Haitians was extended through July 29, those safeguards no longer apply to new migrants.

