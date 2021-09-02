Exports in the United States increased by $212 billion, while China’s trade deficit increased to $187 billion.

According to recent figures from the US Commerce Department, exports from the US increased by 1.3 percent to $212.6 billion in July. The trade gap with China, on the other hand, remained substantial and even increased by several billion dollars.

According to recent Commerce Department data, U.S. exporters may be profiting from a global demand for commodities rival. As a result of this increase, the trade deficit shrank by 4.3 percent in July after reaching a new high of $73.2 billion in June. Exports increased by 1.3 percent to $212.6 billion in July, while imports fell by 0.2 percent to $282.9 billion.

The difference between what a country exports to the rest of the world and what it imports from other countries is known as a trade deficit. The United States has had a trade deficit with China for decades, and it widened even more in July. According to ABC News, the goods deficit with China increased 2.9 percent in July from June to $28.6 billion, bringing the total to $187.2 billion for the first seven months of this year, up 15% from the same period last year.

While trade with China is vital for many U.S. importers and exporters, it is a politically divisive issue. Since its accession into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in December 2001, it has been blamed for the loss of over 3 million jobs in the manufacturing and technological industries in the United States. In 2016, US President Donald Trump ran on a platform that included harsh criticisms of the US-China trade relationship. Under Trump, the US imposed a slew of tariffs on Chinese goods in an attempt to persuade Beijing to modify what it sees as unfair trade practices.

China replied by imposing duties on American imports and filing a WTO complaint. The World Trade Organization (WTO) concluded in September that up to $200 billion in tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on China were illegal under the organization’s rules. Trump retaliated by threatening to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Biden administration has softened its predecessor’s tactics by vowing to review China tariffs and to take a less combative approach to the WTO. Companies, on the other hand, are dissatisfied that the new administration has made no significant changes to trade policy. Some have complained that Biden hasn’t done enough to differentiate his approach to trade with China from Trump’s because of the White House’s glacial pace of action.