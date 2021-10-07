Explained: The Three Major Clues That Led Team to Identify Zodiac Killer

The identity of the Zodiac Killer, a long-unidentified serial killer linked to five killings in the late 1960s but claiming to have murdered 37 people, has been revealed, according to a team of independent investigators.

In an online report published Wednesday, “The Case Breakers,” a group of experienced investigators, told Fox News that they believe the iconic killer’s true identity is Gary Francis Poste. Even if they are right, investigators will never be able to obtain a live confession from Poste, who died in 2018.

The Zodiac Killer gained notoriety for concealing his identity while conducting a series of murders in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1968 and 1969, as well as for sending complicated clues in letters to the media and authorities. Over the years, the strange case has inspired various books, documentaries, and films, including a 2007 film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, but no one has looked as certain in deciphering the code until now.

The Case Breakers uncovered three important indicators that led them to Poste, according to them.

More than 40 former law enforcement detectives, journalists, and military intelligence officials make up the Case Breakers. The squad has already investigated well-known incidents such as the D.B. Cooper hijacking and Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance.

They told Fox News about the key pieces of evidence that pointed to Poste as the Zodiac Killer.

Years of sifting through forensic evidence and images in Poste’s personal darkroom, they claimed, yielded one of the most crucial clues. Scars on Poste’s forehead resemble scars on one of the composite police sketches of the Zodiac Killer, according to one image they discovered.

Another area where the team concentrated was the killer’s letters. According to Jen Bucholtz, a former Army counterintelligence agent, the letters of Poste’s complete name were removed from one of the Zodiac messages to show an other message.

“In order to interpret these anagrams, you need to know Gary’s complete name,” Bucholtz told the site. “I just don’t think anyone could have figured it out any other way.” According to the group, Cheri Jo Bates’ death in Riverside, California in 1966 was the final piece of the puzzle. Bates was assassinated two years before to the other Zodiac. This is a condensed version of the information.