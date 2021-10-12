Experts worry that the increase in National Insurance might quadruple the cost of paying the country’s social care obligation.

Experts have cautioned that the government’s plan to raise National Insurance rates will be insufficient to cover social care costs.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the 1.25 percent hike from 12 to 13.25 percent that will take effect in April would not be sufficient, as reported by the Mirror.

Conservative MPs announced a hike in National Insurance for firms and individuals last month.

The rise in National Insurance is in violation of the Conservative Party’s policy for 2019.

National Insurance rates will need to rise to at least 3.15 percent by the end of the decade, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, in order to pay the government’s social care cost correctly.

In the current tax year (2021/2022), someone earning £30,000 will pay £2,451 in National Insurance.

When the rate climbs from 12 percent to 13.25 percent in the next tax year, the figure will rise to £2,707.

However, with a 3.15 percent increase in National Insurance, the bill would be £3,095.

From 2022, the National Insurance increase will show on payslips as a ‘health and social care levy.’

According to an IFS statement: “We anticipate that the new health and social care tax rate will need to more than double from 1.25 percent to 3.15 percent by the end of this decade to address future health and social care challenges.

“Of course, there are other revenue-raising methods available, but demographic pressures point to the need for future tax increases, not tax cuts.”

According to the IFS, the government is now collecting its largest tax revenue in peacetime.

It read: “These are more likely to occur as a result of population aging and demands on health-care spending than as a result of the pandemic.

“Under the guise of the pandemic, tax increases that were always going to happen have been snuck in.”

Employed and self-employed employees both pay national insurance, which is a levy on wages.

During your working life, you accumulate contributions that allow you to qualify for the state pension and other benefits.

If you earn less than £184 per week, or £9,568 per year, you don’t have to pay National Insurance.

