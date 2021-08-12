Experts warn that getting into sixth form and college might be like the “Wild West.”

Students around the UK will receive their GCSE results today, and college and sixth-form admissions officers will face a difficult task due to the predicted increase in top scores.

Exams have been canceled for the second year in a row, thus grades are once again based on instructor evaluations.

Mock tests, coursework, and in-class assessments were all used by teachers to decide these grades.

LIVE updates on GCSE results day 2021: the latest news, grades, tips, and information

The number of students earning one of the highest grades increased by about 6% last year.

Last year, more than three-quarters of entrants (76.3 percent) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland received at least a 4 (about comparable to a C), compared to 67.3 percent in 2019.

The overall success rate was 100%.

“Plenty top grades make pupils and parents happy, but they are less helpful for those using the grades for admission to the next stage of education or recruitment to employment,” said Professor Alan Smithers, director of the University of Buckingham’s Centre for Education and Employment Research (CEER).

“With yet another bumper crop of top GCSE marks, the future of 16-year-old tests is likely to be jeopardized.

“There is already a pressure group trying to get rid of them, and if parents get a taste for the plentiful top scores, they might join in.”

“I’m worried about those children who may have just missed out on GCSE marks, who will now have their possibilities for a sixth-form seat and the A-level courses they can study limited,” said Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter.

“Admissions to sixth form are like the Wild West of education, with each sixth form choosing its own selection process.

“Depending on where they are educated, students will have a varied fate. These nuanced decisions made at such a young age can have long-term consequences.

“A particular source of concern for me is the prospects of impoverished students, who will not always have the support of sharp-elbowed parents battling for them.”

“Good luck to kids collecting their GCSE and BTEC results today,” Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted in support. “Our young folks all around the country.” “The summary comes to an end.”