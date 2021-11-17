Experts warn of a’mini ice age’ in the UK as the exact day when snow will fall is predicted.

A “little ice age” is expected to reach the United Kingdom, according to forecasters.

According to Mirror Online, Britain has been experiencing pleasant weather throughout November.

However, forecasters predict that towards the end of the month, the country will be pounded by an Arctic wind, which would bring frigid temperatures.

“The cold is expected to win out before the end of November, giving an early taste of winter and the danger of snow,” Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden told the Express.

“Due to waning solar activity, there’s a good chance we’ll see a mini-ice age winter this year, with plenty of cold and snow.”

“We have high confidence on the most frigid and wintry circumstances since December 2010 developing toward the end of the year,” says the forecaster.

“This might bring very cold temperatures and widespread snow,” he continued.

The mercury might dip as low as -7C to -11C during the week of November 23, according to WXCharts, with the coldest temperatures in the extreme north of Scotland.

Snow is expected to begin falling on November 24 in the Grampians and Highlands before travelling down the country over the next few days, according to the agency. It is expected to cover sections of northern England and North Wales by the end of the month.

According to weather maps, temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius might be reached as far south as Brighton by November 27.

Frosty temperatures are expected to arrive in the UK by the middle of next week, according to Met Office forecasters.

“Long-lead models are saying there is a chance for things to turn a little cooler in the middle of next week,” Oliver Claydon told the Express.

“Uncertainty revolves on an area of high pressure; if it’s located further west, it may pull snow from the north.”

“High pressure will generally lie near to western or southwestern regions of the UK throughout this period,” according to the Met Office’s long-range projection for November 21-30. This will bring a northerly or northwesterly breeze across the United Kingdom, with the most unstable circumstances in the north.

“Showers or prolonged periods of rain are expected here, with occasional snow.”

“The summary comes to an end.”