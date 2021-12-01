Experts Warn Against TikTok’s ‘Traumatizing’ Cats for Christmas: ‘So Cruel’

TikTok users are posting an unusual way to keep cats from climbing the Christmas tree this year, but animal experts are warning against it.

Many pet owners have witnessed their cat stomping on ornaments or lights as it climbs the tree—or even bringing the entire thing down.

Owners are attempting to scare their cats by chasing them around the room with the tree before it has been decorated, according to a social media fad.

Millions of people have watched videos of similar pursuits. In her caption, user @alexisjj_ said, “If you follow your cat around with the Christmas tree, it’ll be too afraid to f**k with it.” She stated that she does this every year in a later comment, and that her cat didn’t touch the ornaments the next day.

@becs.richards, a TikTok user whose bio has been updated, “My cat is alright,” was apparently inspired, and after trying this strategy, it received over 3.3 million likes in two days. She commented, “I read a TikTok claiming that if you traumatize your cat with your tree before putting it up, they will leave it alone.”

On the app, viewers had mixed reactions, with some promising to try the tip and others slamming it. “Why are you acting in this manner? It’s just heinous, “remarked one user.

