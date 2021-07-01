Experts think mirrored body language reveals profound relationships between William and Harry.

According to an expert, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex’s mirrored body language revealed their “deeper links of affection” for one another.

William and Harry went side by side as they entered the Kensington Palace grounds to unveil a statue to their mother Diana Princess of Wales. They both walked with their left hands touching their stomachs.

“Their smiles, when they appeared, were a little bit rigid, but they did emerge side by side,” body language expert Judi James said of the brothers, whose estrangement has long been publicized.

“And I think what was more crucial was that their body language reflected each other when they came – a kind of subconscious connecting.

“Their deeper links of affection for one another would be revealed through the mirroring.”

“There was little in the way of anxiety rituals,” Ms James continued, “which, considering they were quite mindful of the notion that people were going to be reading their body language, I believe they managed it extremely well.”

“They didn’t appear to be tense at all. Harry fiddled with his wedding ring, implying that he sees his family as a source of comfort when he is under stress.”

She advised Harry try harder to make William laugh, although it was typical of their previous public performances.

“Harry seemed to have more energy. I believe he was attempting to make William laugh a little harder.

“He was a little more animated this time. He probably gave William a few more glances.

“However, that was always how their relationship was in the good old days.”

When they caught each other’s eye, she stated Harry threw a couple huge grins while William kept his slightly rounder cheeks of good humour.

She went on to say, “There were no little evil glances exchanged or anything like that.”

Ms James said there was a poignant moment when the dukes were both standing in front of the monument, looking at it for the first time after drawing back the fabric to see it.

