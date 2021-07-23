Experts suggest that further progress is needed to enhance physical activity.

Global progress toward increasing physical activity has stopped, and annual deaths from inactivity continue to exceed five million, a new study finds.

Additionally, researchers discovered that the Olympics continue to be a squandered chance for host countries to encourage physical activity.

They believe that public health measures promoting physical exercise should be integrated into the planning of Olympic and big sporting events.

This comes as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to begin later this week.

The Olympics and other large-scale sporting events represent a squandered chance to improve population health and physical activity, not only in the host city or country, but globally.

According to the survey, no progress toward increasing teenage physical activity has been made since 2012, with 80 percent still falling short of World Health Organization activity requirements.

According to the study, people with disabilities (PLWD) are 16–62 percent less likely to meet physical activity recommendations, and policymakers should do more to advance their rights to physical activity.

They explain that during the coronavirus lockdowns, many governments viewed exercise as a necessary activity.

Daily physical activity, on the other hand, must be pushed as a basic human requirement independent of and in addition to Covid-19, the scientists suggest.

Inactivity is associated with an increased risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

The findings show that the modest progress toward global physical activity improvement has been compounded by the Covid-19 outbreak, with lockdowns likely resulting in overall reduced physical activity.

Additionally, those who are inactive or have NCDs are more likely to be hospitalized or die if they develop the disease.

The findings were published in The Lancet as part of a new three-paper Series.

Professor Adrian Bauman of the University of Sydney, the paper’s lead author, stated: “The Olympics and other large-scale sporting events are a missed opportunity to improve health and physical activity at the population level, not just in the host city or country, but globally.”

“The Olympics serve as a global platform for igniting interest and excitement in physical activity.

“The challenge is to channel that enthusiasm into long-term public health initiatives that are both attainable and enjoyable for the general public.”