Experts say these states could serve as a “breeding ground” for new COVID-19 variants, with deaths to follow.

According to health experts, some areas in the United States could serve as “breeding grounds” for new COVID-19 variations, resulting in an increase in coronavirus-related mortality.

Reuters reports that the US is on target to fully vaccinate 160 million Americans by the end of the week, but experts worry that poor vaccination rates in key states could jeopardize progress against the global pandemic.

“We’re already seeing relatively large rises from the Delta variation in places where immunization rates are low. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN, “We’ve seen this in Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming… those are the locations where we’re going to see more hospitalizations and deaths as well, tragically.”

He continued, “Anytime you get huge outbreaks, it becomes a breeding environment for potentially additional variations.”

According to Covid Act Now’s US COVID risk and vaccine tracker, parts of the South, Southwest, and Midwest, including Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming, have the lowest rates of COVID-19 vaccination and the highest rates of infections caused by the Delta variant.

According to USA Today, over half of all U.S. states have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, with infections increasing by more than 50 percent in Alaska, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Kansas.

Over the weekend, the number of Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Missouri surged by 30%, resulting in a temporary shortage of ventilators in hospitals.

According to fresh estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation, which was first discovered in India, currently accounts for more than 51 percent of all COVID-19 infections across the country. In the Midwest, the more contagious variety accounts for 80% of all new infections.

“The more people who aren’t vaccinated, the more potential for the virus to spread. When it happens, it mutates, which could lead to a variant mutation that is much more dangerous in the future, according to Dr. Willian Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Alpha strain, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, is already causing problems in the United States. According to specialists, this “stickier” variety is particularly harmful to young people.

Lambda, a novel COVID-19 variant, was recently designated as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization, indicating that its mutations could make it more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.