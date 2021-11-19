Experts say the Rittenhouse jury’s entry into 24 hours of deliberation is likely to worry the defense.

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will return to the courthouse on Friday to try to reach a decision after deliberating for over 23 hours. While multiple days of discussion is not unusual in such situations, experts believe the defense may get concerned that the jury would not rule in its favor.

“I believe the defense is sweating a little more [than the prosecution]because they felt considerably more assured—and had every right to feel confident,” Wisconsin defense attorney John Birdsall told The Washington Newsday.

The lack of robust, protracted discussion favors the defense when juries reach a verdict on the first or second day of deliberations. However, when jurors meet for three or more days and begin asking questions about specific aspects of the case, it indicates that they are paying greater attention to the details.

“I believe the state is relieved that a fight is taking place. There’s a real debate going on among the jurors right now “Birdsall remarked. “And it’s clear from what they’ve asked to see. They came in to look at the films and to get the instructions.” The jury wrote five letters to the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the first three days of deliberations—two requesting more copies of the jury instructions, two requesting to check trial tapes, and one asking if they may watch the film in the courtroom.

Those questions, according to Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, were “an early, encouraging sign that they are working together to attain agreement.”

He said that this indicated the jurors wanted to examine the recordings in conjunction with the jury instructions, which were not delivered until after the trial was finished.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse was charged with five felony counts, including intentional, reckless, and attempted homicide, as well as reckless endangerment, after fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Kyle Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha.

On Thursday, the judge presiding over the case accepted a “more than rare” request from one of the jurors to take the jury instructions home with them—a decision that appeared to contradict the judge’s own warnings about allowing factors outside the trial to influence someone’s duty. This is a condensed version of the information.