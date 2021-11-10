Experts say the once-in-a-decade redistricting process in some states is causing’supercharged gerrymandering.’

According to the Associated Press, recent redistricting in North Carolina could result in “supercharged gerrymandering.”

Last Monday, the Republican-majority state completed its redistricting process, which occurs every ten years. However, it garnered widespread criticism for dividing majority-Democratic cities in order to boost the number of Republican-voting districts. Experts believe that less legal limitations and larger political stakes are to blame for this sort of supercharged gerrymandering.

“In the absence of reforms, gerrymandering in general has gotten even worse than it was in 2010,” said Chris Warshaw, a political scientist at George Washington University who studied redistricting maps across the United States for decades.

New congressional maps have been approved in fourteen states, with North Carolina being the most recent. With Republicans in charge of the redistricting process in states with 187 House seats, the GOP may unleash a wave of gerrymandering.

“You see Republicans gerrymander across the board,” Kelly Ward Burton, executive director of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, told the Associated Press. “For the next decade, they’re on a power grab for Congress.” Democrats, on the other hand, are just as inclined to try gerrymandering, as seen in Illinois. Its most recent map has been criticized as a possible gerrymander. Democrats in Maryland are also proposing a new electoral design that would make it easier for Republican Representative Andy Harris to lose his seat.

Gerrymandering is the process through which politicians establish district lines that either pack districts together or split them across multiple districts. Communities may lose representation at the state and national levels as a result of the process.

North Carolina is a perennial electoral battlefield, with a razor-thin margin between Democrats and Republicans. In the most recent presidential election, Republican Donald Trump won by just over 1% of the vote, the smallest margin since Barack Obama won the state by a razor-thin margin in 2008.

Last decade, Republicans dominated redistricting, allowing them to gain a greater political edge in more states than any other party in the previous 50 years.

It's too early to tell who will win the map-making contest three months into the process. Republicans just need a net gain of five seats to seize control of the House of Representatives.