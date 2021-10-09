Experts say the new FDA chief will need to ease burnout and restore the agency’s public credibility.

According to the Associated Press, as President Joe Biden hinted he’s close to naming his nominee for the new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, experts said the new leader will be tasked with reducing burnout, improving morale, and restoring the agency’s public reputation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed an unprecedented pressure on its monitoring and regulation tasks in authorizing vaccines, medications, and tests to combat the virus, the new CEO will take over with the agency under a tremendous burden.

With concerns like COVID-19 booster shots and the expedited approval of an unproven Alzheimer’s treatment, the FDA, which is recognized for thorough and scientific product oversight, has come under scrutiny. According to the Associated Press, the stress and toil of the last year and a half has left agency personnel fatigued and in desperate need of Biden’s new appointee after nine months of seeking.

“The FDA is surrounded by a cloud unlike any we’ve seen before. The appointment of a commissioner will be critical to the agency’s long-term viability “Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University public health expert, agreed.

The pressure comes as the FDA prepares to make more coronavirus-related decisions that will effect tens of millions of people and determine how the country responds to future outbreaks.

The CDC will decide on the extent of booster doses for adults who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations in the coming weeks. Pfizer’s vaccine will also be evaluated by regulators to see if it is safe and effective for youngsters as young as five years old.

This comes on top of other high-stakes decisions, such as whether to prohibit vaping giant Juul and other manufacturers from selling e-cigarettes to minors owing to the dangers they pose.

Given the pandemic’s urgency, nominating someone for the FDA position was thought to be a top priority earlier this year. Dr. Janet Woodcock, the agency’s longstanding drug director, has been acting commissioner since January. The White House has until mid-November to name a replacement, according to the law.

Biden is expected to make a decision before November 15, according to administration insiders. Dr. Francis Collins announced this week that he will be stepping down as the director of the National Institutes of Health. This is a condensed version of the information.