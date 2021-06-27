Experts say the government should not rush to ease limitations on July 19th.

The government should not “rush” to ease Covid-19 limitations in England in July, according to one expert, but data is “encouraging.”

Concerns about the Delta variant’s spread prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push up the deadline for removing all legal restrictions on social contact from June 21 to July 19.

“We always have to be motivated by the data, not the dates,” said Professor Sir Peter Horby, chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag).

“So we’re watching it very closely, and there will be a lot of data analysis leading up to that date, to make sure we’re satisfied with that release,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“At the present, the data suggests that we will be able to do so. However, we must ensure that we adhere to the data.”

Prof Horby, who is also a professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine, said he would not move the restrictions loosening date ahead, calling the four-week delay “quite logical.”

“I don’t believe we should rush into anything; we want to make sure we can remove all constraints without having to go backwards,” he continued.

Mr Johnson previously stated that there will be a two-week review following the June 14 statement, with the Government expecting to provide an update on Monday.

Prof Horby cautioned that while Covid-19 vaccines have “weakened” the association between infections and hospital admissions, it is not “completely broken,” and “breakthrough infections” are still a possibility.

“We will see an increase in hospitalizations as we see an increase in infections,” he said on The Andrew Marr Show.

“However, at this point, we can ensure that the health system is not overburdened, and vaccination is critical to this.”

He predicted that the path out of the epidemic would be “a difficult road out, with twists and turns that we don’t want to see.”

His remarks draw attention to Sajid Javid, the incoming Health Secretary. (This is a brief piece.)