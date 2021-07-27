Experts say the covid pandemic in the UK could be essentially over by September.

According to a respected epidemiologist, the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK could be essentially ended by the end of September.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London believes infections have reached a plateau, but warns that after all limitations were withdrawn last week, a new peak could emerge.

However, the health modeller told BBC Radio 4 Today that vaccines have ‘fundamentally transformed’ the situation in this country when it comes to fighting the illness.

“Vaccines have had a big impact in reducing the danger of hospitalization and mortality, and I’m confident that by late September or early October, we’ll have seen the majority of the pandemic,” he said.

“We will still have Covid, and people will still die from Covid, but we will have put the pandemic to rest for the most part.”

Professor Ferguson previously projected that Covid infections may reach 100,000 or perhaps 200,000 per day, though he later stated that this was improbable.

After a persistent drop in instances, there is cautious optimism throughout the country.

Cases have now decreased for six days in a straight, while experts have cautioned that it is too early to assess the impact of the July 19 unlocking, which might result in a new high.

The government and health officials will be waiting to see if coronavirus hospitalizations begin to decline in the coming days, since this would be a key indicator of the virus’s retreat.