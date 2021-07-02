Experts say that schools may offer Covid immunization clinics for teenagers.

If Covid jabs for young people are approved, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has advised that schools offer immunization clinics for teenagers.

Professor Russell Viner of University College London, who advises the government, believes that there isn’t enough safety data to recommend vaccinations, and that the direct health benefit to children from vaccination is minimal.

However, he believes that if the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) agrees that vaccines should be administered to children, a school-based program would be the greatest option.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in children aged 12 and up, but the JCVI has yet to decide whether they should receive it.

Prof Viner said at a Royal Society of Medicine briefing that the risk of death from Covid-19 among children and young people in the UK is roughly one in 0.5 million, with the vast majority of those individuals being clinically susceptible.

“The chance of ending up in critical care, and hence having serious disease, is roughly one in 50,000 – these are quite unusual events,” he continued.

“It’s all about the risk-to-reward ratio. The benefits of vaccination for them (children) are minimal, and the hazards are unknown.”

He stated there was published data from Pfizer about the safety of roughly 3,000 teenagers, as well as a press release from Moderna implying safety, but no data.

He added that the “benefits to them (teenagers) in a direct sense in terms of health” are little, albeit there are positives in terms of keeping education open.

A lot more contact with parents will be necessary, both on a national level and through schools and other organizations that provide immunizations.

He added the “safety bar” for teenagers should be quite high, but “exceptionally high” for youngsters, who have distinct immunological responses than adults.

He suggested that teens who are deemed fit could consent to immunizations. (This is a brief piece.)