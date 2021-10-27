Experts say Kamala Harris’ campaign ad jeopardizes churches’ non-profit status.

Former Democratic Virginia Governor Douglas Wilder warned that Vice President Kamala Harris’ video endorsement of Terry McAuliffe for governor could threaten the 501(c)(3) status of the Virginia churches that broadcast it, and some legal experts agreed.

Harris urges congregants to “raise your voice through your vote” in a filmed campaign ad that has been playing in Black churches around the state on Sundays.

“We were taught that it was our holy responsibility to speak up for ourselves and our community. One of the most powerful ways I believe we can raise our voices is through our votes, and Virginians, you now have the chance to do so…, “In the video, Harris mentions that early voting is underway. “I feel my friend Terry McAuliffe is the right leader for Virginia right now.” While the ad is expected to be shown in over 300 churches by November 2, it has sparked outrage from both Wilder and watchdog groups that support for the separation of church and state.

In a Washington Examiner piece published earlier this week, the 90-year-old Wilder remarked, “Well, it’s really nice for her to do that, leading these churches to lose their tax-exempt status.” “It’s astonishing to me if this is legal.” The Johnson Amendment, which prohibits tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, including houses of religion, from favoring or opposing candidates for public office, was mentioned by the state’s first Black governor.

Wilder was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to Kendra Arnold, Executive Director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, the vice president’s campaign film being shown in churches is also a flagrant violation of IRS law.

“It’s one thing to provide voting access; it’s another to tell someone who they should vote for,” Arnold told The Washington Newsday. “The IRS expressly states that a church or a nonprofit organization cannot endorse or oppose any political candidate.” The law prohibits political campaign activity by charities and churches by defining a 501(c)(3) organization as one “that does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distribution of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any 501(c)(3) organization.” That’s exactly what Arnold said. This is a condensed version of the information.