Experts say Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ shooting interview was unwise, but not harmful.

During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Alec Baldwin stated that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired a round of live ammo, killing a cameraman on the set of the film Rust.

“I would never aim a gun at someone and pull the trigger,” Baldwin stated in the interview, which aired on Thursday. “Someone loaded a live bullet into a gun that wasn’t supposed to be on the premises.” While legal experts who spoke with The Washington Newsday believe the actor said nothing during the conversation that may lead to criminal prosecution, they questioned his decision to share his perspective on the events on such a large scale.

“It surprises me that somebody under criminal investigation would say anything in public, but it happens all the time,” Isabelle Kirshner, a criminal defense attorney and partner at Clayman & Rosenberg, said.

The star’s comments on their faces may not cause him immediate legal problems, but they could come back to haunt him in the event of a civil case or if he is charged with a crime.

“Anything Baldwin says in that interview can hurt him,” Julie Rendelman, a New York City defense attorney and former homicide prosecutor, told The Washington Newsday. “Especially if his version of events is not supported by other evidence or if his words are inconsistent with prior statements he may have made.”

“There’s a reason attorneys advise clients who are the focus of a possible investigation to keep their mouths shut,” Rendelman continued, “because everything they say can be used against them in either a civil or criminal context.”

Baldwin’s assertions about not pulling the trigger may be bolstered by the fact that the film’s assistant director, who was apparently the last person to handle the gun before delivering it to the actor, backed up Baldwin’s version of the events leading up to the shooting.

During a Thursday appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, Lisa Torraco, the attorney for assistant director David Halls, addressed on behalf of her client.

Torraco said, "Dave has informed me since the first day I met him that Alec did not pull the gun."