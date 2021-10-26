Experts say Alec Baldwin might be held liable in the ‘Rust’ filming as a producer rather than an actor.

According to experts, Alec Baldwin might be held criminally or civilly accountable for the incident on the “Rust” set in New Mexico last week, but as a producer rather than an actor. When Baldwin accidentally squeezed the trigger on a pretend gun filled with live ammunition, he murdered a cinematographer and injured a director.

Baldwin is mentioned alongside other producers, executive producers, a line producer, and a co-producer on a call sheet obtained by the Associated Press for the day of the filming. Even if they weren’t on location the day of the shooting, they, along with assistant director Dave Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez, might be held accountable.

According to experts, the occurrence could result in a slew of legal concerns, including civil claims and criminal penalties. The resulting reimbursements would most likely be in the “millions and millions” of dollars, according to the Associated Press, albeit the Rust Movie Productions company’s insurance would cover a portion of the expenditures.

“There was certainly negligence on set,” said Adam Winkler, a gun policy specialist and UCLA School of Law professor. “It was the producers’ responsibility to ensure the crew’s safety.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Halls, the assistant director, handed the handgun to Baldwin and stated “cold gun,” suggesting it was OK to use, according to authorities. It was, however, loaded with live ammunition. Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was killed, and director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was injured.

Baldwin, who is known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October,” as well as his “Saturday Night Live” portrayal of former President Donald Trump, has called the incident a “tragic accident.”

The production of “Rust” has been plagued by conflicts since its inception in early October, with seven crew members storming off the set only hours before the start of filming. According to the Los Angeles Times, Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally discharged two live bullets five days before the incident after being told the gun didn’t contain any ammunition, citing two unnamed crew employees.

“We’ve now had,” a crew member texted a unit production manager, alarmed by the misfires. This is a condensed version of the information.