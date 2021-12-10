Experts predict that the end of the COVID pandemic will result in a seasonal virus that will persist.

As COVID cases rise once more, scientists speculate that once the pandemic is over, COVID may shift to a “seasonal cycle” virus.

While the epidemic in the United States is far from over, researchers are already looking into what this might entail and how virus spikes appear to be following a pattern that corresponds to seasonal changes.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, which was reported by CNN, COVID instances are up 62 percent from November, with an average of 121,084 new cases each day as of Thursday.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with a spike in the Midwest following a drop in the summer.

The United States is on the verge of a COVID outbreak this winter.

While no one can foretell the future, Dr. Laolu Fayanju of Oak Street Health in Cleveland, Ohio, told CNN that “we’re living in an intra-COVID world, and in a post-pandemic COVID world, I think what we’d see is an endemic infection, similar to the seasonal flu.”

Other specialists believe COVID-19 will become a seasonal endemic disease as a result of the chilly winter months, which keep people indoors.

Dr. Donald Burke, a professor and former dean of the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, told CNN, “Seasonality is true.” “For the foreseeable future, we believe it will be seasonal.” COVID waves have already occurred in the winter, according to scientists.

Dr. Hawre Jalal, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said, “Since it has happened twice so consistently, it’s quite likely that a winter wave will come again.”

However, Sen Pei, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told CNN that preparations may be done to manage a seasonal wave before it occurs.

“During the winter, people should take care,” says the author “Vaccinations and booster shots, Pei told the news organization, are vital in “lowering catastrophic disease outcomes.”

President Biden has also sought to prepare the country for a probable COVID outbreak in the winter, launching a strategy to combat the pandemic during the colder months.

Last week, Biden said his proposal “doesn’t entail shutdowns or lockdowns, but it does include broad vaccines, boosters, testing, and a lot more.”