Experts predict that England will fall short of its 2030 goal of being smoke-free.

The UK Government will fall short of its objective of making England smoke-free by 2030 unless more action is taken, top physicians have warned.

Experts stated in an open letter to Prime Minister and Health Secretary Sajid Javid that “despite acknowledging that it would be extremely difficult,” there has been no sign of the “bold action the Government promised to deliver this critical public health objective” to far.

Dr Nicholas Hopkinson, chairman of Action on Smoking and Health; Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges; Dr Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation; Dr Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians; and Professor Maggie Rae, president of the Faculty of Public Health, are among those who have signed the letter.

Additionally, the charities Asthma UK, Cancer Research UK, the British Thoracic Society, and the British Heart Foundation have endorsed the letter.

The letter, which was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), stated: “While we are a world leader in tobacco control, the current rate of smoking decline is insufficient to achieve our ambition.”

Since the plan’s announcement two years ago, almost 200,000 children under the age of 16 in England had begun smoking, with two-thirds of them becoming daily smokers, the report noted.

“Smoking accounts for roughly half of the difference in life expectancy between rich and poor people, and the economic and health benefits of a smoke-free country will disproportionately benefit those in disadvantaged groups and regions.”

The experts suggest that the Government should execute the All Party Parliamentary Group on Smoking and Health’s proposals, including imposing a fee on tobacco makers that could generate £700 million in the first year alone.

The letter stated: “The time has come to hold tobacco manufacturers accountable for the epidemic they created entirely on their own.”