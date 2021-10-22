Experts Note Strange Coincidences, Raise Questions About Brian Laundrie’s Discovery

Following the FBI’s confirmation that the human remains discovered in a Florida park were those of Brian Laundrie, experts are questioning the remarkable coincidences that led up to the discovery.

On Wednesday, the day the park reopened to the public, Brian’s father Chris Laundrie discovered his son’s dry bag inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Experts are asking if there is more to their initial quiet and purported non-cooperation than meets the eye.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox 13 that in a circumstance like this, there are three possible crimes: giving false statements, obstruction of justice, or accessory after the fact.

“Their early actions were inconsistent with people concerned about their future daughter-in-well-being law’s — they didn’t alert law enforcement immediately away, they lawyered up, and they potentially gave their son a week’s head start,” Rahmani said.

“Recent cooperation with the search team may have wiped out any potential criminal exposure they could have had,” according to the Laundries.

“I don’t expect any form of punishment if what is alleged is accurate, if Brian Laundrie’s father, in particular, led agents to where his body was found,” Rahmani said.

It would be extremely difficult for the state to establish the Laundries were complicit, according to Alfredo Garcia, a former assistant state attorney in Miami and the dean of St. Thomas University College of Law.

“The state would have to prove, pursuant to the accessory after the fact statute, that they knew about his crime and sought to ensure or shield him from criminal punishment,” Garcia said Fox News.

The criminal case is almost over now that the remains have been recognized as those of Brian, according to Rahmani.

“The criminal matter has been closed. A deceased person cannot be prosecuted. Both the ATM fraud and the impending murder indictment are dropped from the criminal case “Added he.

Robert Boyce, a former NYPD Chief of Detectives, was also concerned about the parents’ actions, calling the discovery “very unusual.”

“The day the park reopens, they go into this specific region… they go to this same spot and they find the bag and, from what I hear, they identify the backpack and the notebook in this specific area, so it’s extremely weird,” Boyce said.

He went on to say that it was conceivable.