Experts have identified five symptoms that you have had and overcome covid.

Five symptoms have been identified by experts that may indicate you have previously tested positive for covid-19.

The five ways to determine these indicators, according to the ZOE Covid 19 Symptom Study app, include lines on your nails, BirminghamLive writes.

One such sign is horizontal lines, sometimes known as “Mees lines.”

Grooves across the fingernails, approximately five millimetres from the nail bed, are another common sign.

A half moon with a reddish hue can be noteworthy as well.

Orange nail tips can also cause discoloration, as seen in patients on the continent.

Nail lifting, also known as onychomadesis, is the removal of a nail from its source without pain or edema.

“There is another portion of the body where the virus looks to have an impact: the fingernails,” one specialist cautioned.

“At this time, the evidence suggests that the severity of Covid-19 infection has no relation to the type or amount of nail changes.”

Prof Tim Spector, the creator of the Symptom Study App, has issued a warning: “Do your nails look strange? COVID nails are becoming more widely recognized when the nails heal and the growth stops, leaving a visible line. It appears to be safe and can occur without causing skin rashes.”

Prof. Spector’s tweet has been widely shared since he sent it months ago, in May of this year.