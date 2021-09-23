Experts have determined the exact date when you should turn on your heater.

With shorter days and cooler temperatures approaching, you may be thinking that winter has here and it’s time to turn on the heat.

According to the Mirror, specialists from PlumbNation, a prominent seller of plumbing and heating equipment in the UK, say it’s still too early.

According to Jordan Chance, an expert, individuals should wait until October 31 to turn on their heating because that is when the clocks change back and the winter season truly begins.

“One of the definite signals that winter has arrived is turning on your central heating,” he remarked.

“While there is no specific temperature at which you should put on your heating, many people aim for the moment when the clocks go back, which falls on October 31st this year.”

Jordan also gave advice on how to stay warm for longer inside by not turning on the heat yet, as well as how to save money on their heating expenses.

“Using a draught excluder to prevent cold air from entering and warm air from leaving under your doors is one of the simplest and cheapest ways to keep your home warm,” he continued.

“Keeping your curtains closed or investing in a thermal curtain lining can also assist keep warm air from leaving – this method alone can cut heat loss by up to 25%.

“While parents’ favorite phrase is to ‘put on a sweater,’ this old age argument can undoubtedly keep you warmer for longer, deferring the big switch on till later.

“It’s also worth noting that setting your heat on low all day won’t save you money on your heating expenses.

“The greatest approach to save energy is to turn on the heating just when you need it. Using a thermostat with a timer is a simple and quick way to properly control your heating.”

Your thermostat communicates with your boiler to regulate the temperature in your home. Thermostats can degrade over time, especially in older homes with older heating systems.

As a result of this degradation, your boiler may take longer to turn on, or your home may be heated at far higher temperatures than necessary.

It’s possible that upgrading your thermostat will improve accuracy. “The summary has come to an end.”