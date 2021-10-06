Experts explain why people have a condition known as “covid toe.”

Experts believe they have discovered the cause of a coronavirus symptom known as “Covid toe” in some people.

The disease manifests as chilblain-like irritation and redness on the hands and feet, which can linger for months at a time.

It usually appears after a week to four weeks of being infected, and can cause swollen or discolored toes and fingers.

Researchers reported the results of a new investigation on the symptom in the British Journal of Dermatology.

The study looked at 50 people who had Covid toes and 13 people who had identical chilblains lesions before the epidemic.

They discovered that the body generates an immune response with high amounts of specific autoantibodies, which wrongly target and react with a person’s own cells and tissues as well as the invading virus in both types of the disease.

They also discovered a link between type I interferon and type II interferon, a critical component in the antiviral response.

Cells lining blood arteries that supply the affected areas, in addition to the immune system, appeared to play a key role in the development of Covid toes and chilblains.

Dr. Charles Cassius, the study’s senior author, said the findings provided a better understanding of the illness.

“Chilblain-like lesions’ epidemiology and clinical aspects have been extensively examined and published, but little is known about the pathophysiology involved.”

“Our research sheds new light.”