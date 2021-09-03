Experts Explain Why Hesitancy Remains in the United States Despite FDA Approval.

Despite anticipation that complete FDA approval would encourage unvaccinated Americans to finally get their vaccinations, preliminary data reveals that the final stage did not result in a significant increase in immunization rates.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US administered 8,848,828 immunizations in the ten days following the FDA’s formal statement.

In comparison, a research by This website found that in the ten days before up to the announcement, 8,489,839 vaccines were provided across the US, demonstrating that immunizations only increased by 4% as a result of the FDA’s decision.

The data also revealed that the number of first doses administered in the ten days following the approval decreased by 9% when compared to the rate of first doses administered in the ten days prior to the announcement.

Many had hoped that the FDA’s final seal of approval would inspire more people to be vaccinated, particularly since polling among unvaccinated Americans suggested that a full approval from the agency could assist vaccine skeptics overcome their reservations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s senior medical adviser, predicted that the announcement will persuade up to 20% of the 90 million vaccine-eligible people in the United States who are still unvaccinated to sign up.

According to a June survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 30% of unvaccinated adults thought that complete approval would make them more inclined to get vaccinated.

After August 23, when the FDA announced that the Pfizer vaccine “passes the high requirements for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality” needed by the agency, these forecasts predicted that around 18 million for Fauci and up to 27 million for the Kaiser survey would be vaccinated.

Early estimates, however, reveal that the number is only half of what was projected.

The discrepancy, according to Dr. Robert Blendon, a Harvard University professor of health policy and political research, is largely attributable to the way vaccine hesitancy polls are conducted.

Because polls ask people if they’re “absolutely” going to do something or if they’re “slightly more likely to,” the results may reflect a broader population than those who would really do it.

"It turns out that a lot of.