Experts explain when the scorching weather from Africa will arrive in the United Kingdom.

A plume of heat from North Africa is expected to sweep over Europe and reach the United Kingdom, according to weather analysts in Portugal.

The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere has predicted when the next “heat wave” will hit the United Kingdom.

The hot weather is expected to arrive in Portugal in seven days, with temperatures ranging from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday, August 13.

The scorching weather will then expand north, reaching the UK by August 20th, according to forecasts.

“The heat wave increases the alarm in Northern Europe towards the prospect of temperatures topping 30°C from August 20 in the United Kingdom and even in Norway,” according to the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha.

As the hot weather stretches across northern Europe, including France and Germany, they warn there’s a risk that heat records will be broken.

Temperatures in the UK are expected to remain high until the end of August, according to Portuguese forecasters, ensuring pleasant weather for the bank holiday.

“Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the possibility for hotter weather later in the month,” the Met Office said in its long-term prognosis for August 21 to September 4.

But, according to UK experts, there will be heavy showers and strong gusts in areas of the country before that.