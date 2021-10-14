Experts demand that bumblebees be listed as an endangered species since they are ‘completely gone’ in eight states.

The American bumblebee has totally vanished from eight states, and its number has plummeted to the point where it could be listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.

Idaho, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oregon, Vermont, and Wyoming have all lost their bumblebee populations. In addition, they have a small number in New York, Illinois, and six additional states, for a total of 16 states.

A petition was created by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Bombus Pollinators Association of Law Students, requesting that the American bumblebee be added to the Endangered Species Act.

The nonprofit organization and a group of 14 Albany Law School students wrote the petition because “the American bumblebee has declined by 89 percent in relative abundance and continues to decline toward extinction due to the disastrous, synergistic impacts of threats including habitat loss, pesticides, disease, climate change, competition with honey bees, and loss of genetic diversity.”

In February, the petition was submitted to the US Fish and Wildlife Service for assessment in order to be included to the list.

The FWS granted a guarantee for the species to be added to the list on Sept. 28 after a 90-day review.

The species will now go to the following level, which is a “12-month status review.” This includes determining what is endangering the species and how to address it. The listing of Endangered Species will not be complete until the one-year evaluation is completed.

“The United States Fish and Wildlife Service said today that the American bumblebee, whose population has dropped by nearly 90%, may be eligible for Endangered Species Act protection. According to a press release, “the declaration kicks off a one-year status assessment of the species.”

The species is still struggling in many parts of the Northeast and Northwest of the United States, and extinction might soon be a reality for more states if nothing is done.

In a press statement, Jess Tyler, a Center biologist and petition co-author, said, “This is a crucial first step in preventing the extinction of this fuzzy black-and-yellow beauty that was once a familiar sight.” “Right now, American bumblebees require full protection under the Endangered Species Act to endure unchecked threats of disease, habitat loss, and pesticide poisoning.” Because they are effective pollinators, the American bumblebee is a vital part of the ecology.

