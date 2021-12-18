Experts debunk common misconceptions regarding dogs and Christmas sweaters.

Even though Christmas Jumper Day has passed, it’s still the season for dressing up in a variety of purposefully hideous holiday outfits—and that’s just for humans.

In recent years, there has been an increasing trend of dressing dogs in festive attire, and with several well-known high-street firms now producing matching Christmas jumpers for pets and their owners, it appears to be more popular than ever.

While it may make for a great Instagram photo, it has prompted concerns about whether or not it is healthful or even essential for dogs to be wrapped up during the winter months.

Due to their inability to sweat as effectively as humans, dogs are prone to overheating, with some experts voicing concerns about canines overheating in clothing for the sake of fashion.

Two veterinary specialists were questioned by the insurance company Petplan about whether jumpers were just a fashion statement or something that could be hazardous to your pet.

The severity with which dogs feel the cold depends on the breed and the length of their fur, according to Veterinary Surgeon Brian Faulkner.

“Short-coated breeds are unable to trap as much air beneath their coats, which serves as a natural type of insulation.” He stated his case.

“Fortunately, the winter frost in the UK isn’t as severe as it is in other areas of Europe and North America.”

While Brian acknowledges that some short-haired breeds may benefit from, and even appreciate, a light jacket or thin sweater in cold weather, he he emphasizes the necessity of knowing when it is not essential.

“It’s crucial to assess whether a coat worn when walking is still necessary when jogging.” He went on to say.

This attitude is shared by Dog Behaviourist Nick Jones, who advises owners to use their common sense when assessing their dog’s needs, citing poodle mixes, Labradors, and whippets as breeds that are more likely to require extra warmth.

“Some of the poodle mix coats, once wet, do not dry as quickly as most other dog coats, and they hold the damp and filth much longer than most other dog coats,” he stated.”

