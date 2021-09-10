Experts clarify that these are highways that have never been flooded before.

According to a local politician, torrential rain in Wirral inundated portions of the borough that had never flooded before.

Downpours rocked Merseyside yesterday afternoon, causing cars to get immersed in water in Birkenhead and the closure of many Wirral schools.

Jerry Williams, a Labour councillor in Bebington, said he has 30-35 years of experience with flooding in his constituency, but that Friday night’s rain struck regions outside of the normal “hotspots.”

“The downpour was, in the words of the specialist, simply exceptional,” Cllr Williams added.

“I know all the flooding hotspots in Bebington, but another ten areas flooded for the first time.”

Acres Road was one of the roads with a long history of problems.

Pictures of the floods were shocking, and Cllr Williams shared his thoughts on the roots of the problem.

“People concreting over their front gardens has added to an already serious problem,” the Bebington councillor remarked. We’ve met with United Utilities three times over the years, and the sewers on Acres Road are under-capacity and incapable of doing the job.

“Upgrading the sewers is the most important issue, but United Utilities paid for anti-flooding equipment for three or four properties on Acres Road.”

Last night, a lot of homes flooded, according to the Labour member.

“I called for another meeting with United Utilities to try to solve the inadequate drainage and under-capacity sewers,” Cllr Williams stated.

“The [council]officers are working around the clock with the Environment Agency and others to support residents and prevent more damage,” said Cllr Liz Grey, chair of Wirral Council’s Environment and Transport Committee.

“Now that we know just how extreme our weather is expected to become in the future due to climate change,” the Labour councillor added, “we need to reassess our attitude toward the built environment.”

“The sheer volume of rainfall overwhelmed the area and resulted to the tremendous flooding sights we saw yesterday,” said Steve Kenyon, wastewater drainage area manager for United Utilities. The water simply couldn’t get away quickly enough, and early storm strength data indicates that any drainage system would have been swamped.

“There’s no denying that extreme weather events are growing more often, and as a result.”

