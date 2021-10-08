Experts claim there aren’t enough psychiatrists to aid patients with mental illnesses.

Leading doctors have cautioned that there are “not enough” psychiatrists in England to support individuals with mental illnesses.

According to the Royal College of Psychiatrists, there is only one psychiatrist for every 12,567 individuals in England due to workforce shortages.

As of the publication of the 2021 census, a tenth of consultant positions – 568 out of 5,367 – are empty, according to the college.

The specialties of addiction, eating disorders, and child and adolescent psychiatry have the highest rates of empty posts, according to the report.

According to NHS workforce data, there are 4,500 full-time consultant psychiatrists for a population of 56.5 million people, or one psychiatrist for every 12,567 people.

Consultant psychiatrist vacancy rates are high across England; in the North West and East Midlands, 15% of positions are empty, compared to the national average of 10.68%.

It comes at a time when the NHS is dealing with an enormous backlog.

According to the College, high vacancy rates in psychiatry mean that some people must wait longer for treatment.

It has urged for a long-term strategy to expand the psychiatric workforce, stating that the government should invest in 120 additional core psychiatry training positions by 2022.

It further stated that by 2029, an additional 7,000 medical school seats should be added to the existing 8,000.

“The huge number of people hurting as a result of the epidemic, combined with the historic mental health backlog, has produced a perfect storm,” said Dr. Adrian James, president of the institution.

“We’re dealing with a record number of people who are waiting for life-saving treatment, with waiting lists becoming longer by the day.”

“If the government is serious about solving long-term mental health concerns, it must invest considerably in our workforce so that demand for psychiatric care can be satisfied at least in the future.” We just cannot win this battle without a sufficient number of psychiatrists.” “It’s intolerable that we don’t have enough psychiatrists to support patients with mental illness during what is possibly our darkest time in history,” said Dr Kate Lovett, the College’s recruitment head.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”