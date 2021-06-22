Experts believe that vaccination against Covid-19 will end the ‘public health crisis.’

A top scientist has warned MPs that the UK’s “public health catastrophe” will be over if Covid vaccinations continue to provide strong protection against hospital admission despite the virus spreading in the community.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said society will have to learn to live with Covid-19 in the future, and that developing new vaccinations for each variety would be impractical in the medium term.

It comes as a Public Health England (PHE) expert testified before the Commons Science and Technology Committee, predicting that the global pandemic will persist for another two years.

Sir Andrew told MPs that the appearance of new variations “will happen, will continue to happen,” and urged people to get immunizations.

“But, in the end, we’ll have to return to focusing on the very essential public health issue, which is hospitalization and death,” he said.

“And if those are disconnected – if vaccination immunity from the severe disease is disconnected to a considerable extent – then we’ll need to monitor new varieties to see whether new vaccines are needed, but we’ll have to live with it being in our communities and transmitting.”

“That’s the essential aspect we have to look at with future variants: if that very high protection against hospitalization maintains, despite distribution in the community, then the public health crisis is over,” he concluded.

“And so far, up until Delta, we’ve put ourselves in a terrific position, as long as we get people vaccinated.”

Sir Andrew predicted that vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic sickness would decline over time, but that the focus should instead be on hospital admissions.

He explained, “What the virus is doing is mutating away from immunity, and we’re seeing reduced efficiency against symptomatic illness.”

“If we fast forward a year or two, those numbers should continue to fall, because until the virus vanishes from the earth, which I don’t believe will happen. (This is a brief piece.)