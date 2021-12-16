Experts believe that the UK will experience the worst covid wave yet in the coming year.

If more limitations are not put in place, a significant coronavirus outbreak is expected to reach the UK next month, according to health experts.

To combat the spread of the Omicron strain of the virus, the government has implemented a slew of new procedures, including daily testing for anyone who has come into contact with a positive case.

However, the Department of Health claims that these limits are insufficient to prevent a large-scale outbreak.

The Department of Health report, which was distributed to ministers before of Thursday’s Executive meeting, stated: “The second third of January is likely to see a spike in case numbers, with hospital admissions and occupancy peaking in late January/early February.

“The size of the hospital peak will be determined by the severity of Omicron disease, but without additional precautions, it is likely to outnumber those seen earlier in the epidemic by several orders of magnitude.”

The announcement comes after London NHS executives anticipated that the wave would climax on January 13th.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty, and the peak of the rise could have been detected a week earlier, according to the New Statesman.

According to health officials, 15 people have been admitted to hospitals with the variation, but the true number is likely to be significantly higher.

The amount was confirmed by Dr Susan Hopkins of the UK Health Security Agency, with England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty adding, “But the real number will be far larger than that.” To be clear, that is merely the number of people who have been proven.” During a news conference on Wednesday, Prof Whitty also cautioned that the worst is yet to come.

At a Downing Street briefing, he said: “I’m afraid we have to accept the fact that, as interest rates rise, a lot of records will be broken in the coming weeks.

“We have two epidemics stacked on top of each other: an existing Delta epidemic that is roughly flat, and a quickly developing Omicron epidemic on top of it.”