Experts believe that a new Covid type could signal the return of lockdown.

Experts have warned that a future form of Covid 19 could nullify people’s immunity gained from having had two doses of the vaccine or from having been sick previously.

They want the government to publish a strategy for what will happen if Covid begins to circumvent the jab’s current safeguards.

According to the Guardian, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) recently stated that the emergence of a variation that evades vaccines and natural immunity is a “realistic prospect.”

“A novel variety that was able to overcome immunity significantly would be effectively a new virus,” said Sage member Prof Graham Medley.

“The benefit would be that we know we can make vaccines against this virus — and rather quickly,” he added. The drawback is that we would be right back where we were a year ago.”

“We would most likely be able to update the current vaccinations to include the developing strain,” said Dr Marc Baguelin, a member of the government’s SPI-M modelling group.

“However, doing so would take months, and if there was a serious public health danger, we might have to reimpose restrictions.”

In England, Covid restrictions will be reduced even more on Monday, when isolation for persons who have come into contact with someone who has Covid will be lifted if they have received both vaccines.

By August 23, the government hopes to have given everyone over the age of 16 a first dosage of a vaccination.

“We are committed to protecting the progress of the vaccine rollout, and our world-leading genomics capabilities are at the forefront of global efforts to stay ahead of variants, with over half a million samples genome-sequenced so far,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said.