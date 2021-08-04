Experts believe that a highly infectious Delta variant could make it impossible to completely stop the spread of COVID.

Medical experts aren’t confident the virus will ever be completely eradicated, with the United States reporting record amounts of COVID infections as the Delta form spreads across the country.

According to USA Today, new statistics from Johns Hopkin University released until Tuesday night indicated that at least 620,226 new positive COVID cases were reported in the previous week, equating to one new COVID case every second in the United States.

According to USA Today, this is the largest number of new coronavirus cases since February 14 and the worst since the country was reporting roughly three cases every second on average in mid-January.

However, with fewer than half of the country’s population properly vaccinated and COVID cases on the rise once more, scientists aren’t so sure that with the emergence of the extremely contagious Delta strain, the virus can be entirely contained.

“We could yet get to a point where this becomes an annoyance rather than a threat to your life,” National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN on Tuesday.

According to CNN’s analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it will take until mid-February 2022 to get at least one dose of the COVID vaccine to the 90 million Americans who are currently unvaccinated at the present rate of vaccination.

The nation’s chief infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is optimistic that the vaccine gap can be closed. On Tuesday, Obama told CNN that he wants the United States to meet a goal of one million vaccines every day to narrow the deficit.

“When the requirements come in, we might get there, but it can’t be 250,000 or 500,000 a day, or it’ll drag on deep into the winter.” He said, “I want to get there sooner.”

However, the Delta version is causing concern as hospitals become overcrowded. Former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told the Washington Post on Tuesday that COVID patients now occupy more than 50,000 beds, which is more than quadruple what it was a month ago.

“This isn’t a case of us crying wolf. This surge we’re experiencing right now has the potential to be – and already appears to be – the worst we’ve seen,” Adams added.

Vaccine apprehension is exacerbating the problem. However, according to a recent poll issued Tuesday by Axios-Ipsos, the number of Americans who are not at all interested has decreased. Brief News from Washington Newsday.