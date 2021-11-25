Experts believe a plea bargain is possible for the man who killed six people while driving his SUV into the Waukesha Parade.

Experts believe Darrell Brooks Jr., who killed six people and injured 60 others when he drove an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, could get a plea offer.

Brooks, 39, has yet to establish a motive, but if he goes to trial, it may not matter. According to legal experts, Brooks’ charges of intentional homicide could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

“But when he kept going and knowing what he had done to the first victim and didn’t stop, then it was all purposeful,” said former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher.

A criminal complaint also said that Brooks had the option of turning onto a side roadway before hitting the parade marchers. He never hit the brakes after passing the side street entry, according to the complaint.

Brooks is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with the number of victims anticipated to rise to six after another person died on Tuesday. According to Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper, further charges are likely to be filed.

Jackson Sparks, an eight-year-old boy, was the most recent casualty. The other five, who ranged in age from 52 to 81, died shortly after the incident. At least 16 people were still being treated in hospitals as of Wednesday, according to representatives from surrounding hospitals.

Brooks has not made a public remark, and no information about what he told detectives has been released.

Brooks’ attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, warned that the case should not be judged until all of the facts are known.

“It is critical that we do not rush to judgment, but rather approach these processes and all those involved with dignity and respect,” they said in a statement.

“Mr. Brooks, for example, is entitled to a zealous defense and meticulous safeguarding of his constitutional rights. Our client is assumed innocent unless the government proves its allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, no matter how serious or emotive the charges are.” Opper said her agency would not comment on a pending case on Wednesday.

Brooks is accused of refusing to stop despite a police officer banging on his SUV’s hood. Three shots were fired at the vehicle by another police, but it survived. This is a condensed version of the information.