Experts at Chester Zoo claim the ‘horrible’ snake discovered in the yard is not a reptile.

Experts at Chester Zoo have determined that a critter that looks like a dried up snake is not a reptile.

According to Cheshire Live, the animal was discovered in a garden in Haslington.

Britt Whitmarsh’s grandparents discovered the animal, and she claimed that its scale-like skin convinced her that it was a snake.

“I honestly thought it was an old dried up snake until it started moving,” she added.

“It was discovered this morning by my grandparents. Every morning, my Nan walks out to de-head any dead flowers and pick up any dropped petals or leaves.”

The snake-like creature was, in fact, an Elephant Hawkmoth caterpillar, according to the Animal and Plant Director at Chester Zoo.

“The caterpillar feeds on willowherb, as well as fuchsias, and is frequently found in gardens,” Mike Jordan explained. It inflates the segments behind the head to resemble a snake when disturbed.”

When the caterpillar transforms into a moth, the wings and body are mostly golden-olive with vivid pink bars.

Smaller, yellower, and less numerous, the Small Elephant Hawkmoth is found in short grassland.

Britt shared a photo of the caterpillar on social media, and the critter terrified others as well.

“Horrible whatever it is,” one individual said.

“Get an exorcist,” said another.

“Yeah, literally burn the garden down to its roots…,” a third individual added. or, otherwise, relocate.”