Experts are warning of a new ‘key’ Omicron symptom.

A new “key” symptom directly linked to the Omicron variation has been identified, according to scientists.

The highly transmissible type is currently the most common in the country, accounting for more than 90% of community coronavirus cases, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Another 39,923 Omicron instances were discovered in the UK yesterday, with patients who got the mutant strain reporting symptoms similar to the common cold.

As the number of instances rises, Boris Johnson issued a grim New Year’s Eve warning.

Many users of the ZOE Covid symptom app, however, have reported that they have developed a skin rash, according to The Daily Star.

Hundreds of thousands of patients have used the app to register their symptoms, and a skin rash has now been designated as “key” if you suspect you have the Omicron variant.

Two different types of skin rashes have been reported.

The first, and most common, is a hive-like rash with raised lumps that can be extremely itchy.

This is supposed to begin on the palms or soles of your feet.

The second rash is a prickly heat rash that can arise anywhere on your body, but is most frequent on the elbows, knees, and backs of your hands and feet.

The top five symptoms of the variation, according to the ZOE Symptom Covid Study, are a runny nose, headache, fatigue (moderate or severe), sneezing, and a sore throat.

Cough, fever, and a loss of smell or taste are among the symptoms of the Covid-19 virus’s early phase.

Professor Tim Spector, the guy behind the ZOE study, has warned that the latest coronavirus data portray a “worrying picture” as instances have climbed week after week since the variant was originally discovered.

“The number of new symptomatic patients has exploded over the last week,” he said, “making it the largest surge in cases I’ve seen since the ZOE COVID Study began.”

“While the numbers are concerning, the good news is that preliminary data based on approximately 2,500 probable cases reported on the ZOE app suggests that Omicron is milder than Delta.”

“However, this highly transmissible variety is likely to infect a large number of people.””

