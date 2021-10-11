Experts are baffled by a mysterious ‘larger than human’ deep-sea creature [watch].

Marine experts are baffled by a bizarre and gigantic squid-like monster discovered in the Northern Red Sea.

In October, scientists from the OceanX team were excavating a shipwreck when they discovered the marine creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming 2,800 feet beneath the surface of the Red Sea.

OceanX research program lead Mattie Rodrigue said the team was exploring the “Pella,” the ship that sank in November 2011, when they came across the monster that was “bigger than a human” in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday.

“For the rest of my life, I’ll never forget what happened next. As we’re gazing at the shipwreck’s bow, this enormous unknown creature appears out of nowhere, takes a look at the ROV [remotely operated vehicle], and wraps its entire body around the wreck’s bow “Mattie Rodrigue, the director of the OceanX science program, says in the video.

Dr. Michael Vecchione, a zoologist, assisted her and identified the creature as a purpleback flying squid.

“I can tell you what I believe and why I believe it. I believe it is a purpleback flying quid species. And there’s a well-known population of those in the area where you’re operating, the Red Sea. They grow to enormous proportions. What you’re witnessing, I believe, is the enormous form of Sthenoteuthis “In the video, Vecchione states.

“They’ll approach a bait in the same way that the other one did, and they’ll swim in the same way that the animal did in the other films. The fin size, as well as the proportions of the fin to the body, indicate that it is not a giant squid. If you stop it right there, you’ll notice that it has short, broad fins that thicken together. They have the appearance of an arrowhead. I know you probably wanted to believe you had footage of huge squids, but I can assure you that it is not an Architeuthis dux “He keeps going.

The video has subsequently gone popular on YouTube, with over 455,000 views in just five days.